Commodity ETFs drive surge in turnover of passive schemes in FY26

Average daily turnover in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has risen dramatically over the past six years, with a notable shift in composition towards commodities. Total ETF turnover climbed from ₹237 crore in FY21 to ₹4,577 crore in FY26, before easing slightly to ₹4,390 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

The turnover of commodity ETFs, driven largely by gold and silver ETFs, witnessed a sharp surge in FY26, rising from ₹224 crore in FY25 to ₹2,907 crore in FY26. This accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the total turnover.

Debt ETF activity also increased steadily, rising from ₹107 crore in FY21 to more than ₹1,000 crore in the latest quarter.