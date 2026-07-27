Commodity ETFs drive surge in turnover of passive schemes in FY26
Gold and silver ETFs powered nearly 60 per cent of total ETF turnover in FY26, while assets under management of passive funds rose to ₹14.82 trillionKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Average daily turnover in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has risen dramatically over the past six years, with a notable shift in composition towards commodities. Total ETF turnover climbed from ₹237 crore in FY21 to ₹4,577 crore in FY26, before easing slightly to ₹4,390 crore in the first quarter of FY27.
The turnover of commodity ETFs, driven largely by gold and silver ETFs, witnessed a sharp surge in FY26, rising from ₹224 crore in FY25 to ₹2,907 crore in FY26. This accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the total turnover.
Debt ETF activity also increased steadily, rising from ₹107 crore in FY21 to more than ₹1,000 crore in the latest quarter.
The assets under management of India's passive fund industry have grown to ₹14.82 trillion as of June 2026, supported by strong net inflows of ₹16,622 crore after a subdued May. Net inflows into passive schemes stood at ₹34,641 crore in the first quarter of FY27.
According to an earlier report by Zerodha Fund House, net inflows into gold ETFs in FY26 stood at ₹68,868 crore, accounting for a 38 per cent share of total inflows, while silver ETFs recorded inflows of ₹30,412 crore, with a 16.8 per cent share.
Instead of a fund manager actively picking stocks, a passive fund automatically invests in the same securities, in the same proportion, as an index.