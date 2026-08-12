Concentrated rally? 46 Nifty Midcap stocks 20-110% away from 52-week highs

Midcap stocks: The : The Nifty Midcap 100 is trading at a 52-week high level, but this rise is powered by a handful of stocks, suggesting the rally's leadership is narrow, not broad-based.

The midcap index rose to its 52-week high, also a new peak, of 63,986.70 on August 10 following a near 13 per cent gain in the last one year. Meanwhile, data as of Tuesday's close (August 11) shows 46 of Nifty Midcap 100 constituents are at least 20 per cent away from their respective one-year highs.

Among these, a handful of names like Swiggy Patanjali , RVNL and KPIT Tech need to rise 56-111 per cent to reclaim these levels. Other prominent names like BSE, Suzlon, Waaree Energies, Dixon Technologies, Dabur , IRCTC and Cochin Shipyard need a 20-40 per cent growth in their shares.

Vaqarjaved Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One, said, "That's the signature of a selective, rotational market where the index level flatters overall participation. It reflects investors crowding into proven winners with earnings visibility, while the broader midcap universe consolidates." Analysts believe the market is increasingly rewarding strong earnings and positive management commentary. "Market reaction remains highly stock-specific, with investors focusing on earnings visibility and future growth. Even companies reporting decent results have seen corrections when management commentary or guidance has been weak, as seen in stocks," said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.

According to Khan, the narrow breadth signals that the index's strength is thinner than the headline suggests and that's a caution flag on blindly buying the index. DSP Mutual Fund in its August Netra edition said that despite their long-term earnings trajectory and current trailing valuations, there is room for SMIDs to underperform before they present broad investment opportunities. "In the current correction, SMIDs have not seen a large degree of underperformance so far, which is usually the trend during downcycles. This does not mean they cannot underperform or that they have avoided the damage. In fact, large caps have become much more attractive, not only in terms of price levels, but also because the large-cap cohort offers much better ROEs and a similar earnings trajectory. From current levels, it will be difficult for SMIDs to continue outperforming," the report added.

Ajit Mishra, SVP research at Religare Broking, however, reckons that the market bias toward mid- and small-cap stocks has turned buoyant following the Q1 results. And he expects these segments to continue to outperform in the near-term. 40% midcap stocks below 200-DMA Apart from stocks trading considerably away from the respective one-year highs, data from Spider Software shows that 40 per cent of the MidCap 100 stocks are trading below their respective long-term 200-day moving averages (DMA). From a technical standpoint, Mishra said that though a handful of stocks with considerable weightage are doing the heavy lifting, the bias for the MidCap index is likely to remain positive as long as it holds above the May breakout point around 61,000 levels.