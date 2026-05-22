Concerns over cigarette biz may cap gains in ITC despite FMCG growth

In agri, despite a weak quarter, ITC is scaling up value-added agri products portfolio, across spices, coffee, marine products and horticulture products. These have grown 1.4 times over the last two years. There is still a focus on market development and scaling up sourcing, processing, and customer relations.

The fresh food business is an attempt to further monetise capabilities in food science, FMCG food brands, and culinary expertise. The business offers a diverse and expanding range of cuisines across four brands -- ITC Master Chef Creations, ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, and Sansho by ITC Master Chef -- and has good consumer response. The platform is being progressively rolled out across India with 70 cloud kitchens, of which 25 kitchens opened in FY26. The gross merchandise value (GMV) more than doubled Y-o-Y to ₹220 crore in FY26 from ₹105 crore in FY25.