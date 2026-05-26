Concor shares slip 5% on posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 10% YoY

Its revenue from operations came in at ₹2,263.3 crore, down 1 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹ 2,287.83 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹1 per share, amounting to ₹76.1 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its result update, said that Concor’s revenue dipped 1 per cent Y-o-Y, which was 6 per cent below the brokerage’s estimate. Total volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4m TEUs, with EXIM/ domestic volumes at 0.107m/0.36m TEUs.

Blended realization decreased 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,803/TEU. EXIM/Domestic realization stood at ₹14,015/₹21,112 per TEU.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin came in at 18.6 per cent, lower than Motilal Oswal’s estimate of 22.4 per cent. Ebitda declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore and was 22 per cent below the brokerage’s estimate. In line with the weak operating performance, adjusted profit after tax (APAT) declined 15 per cent Y-o-Y, which was 24 per cent below analysts’ estimate.