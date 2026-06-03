Concord Biotech jumps 8% after USFDA approves Mycophenolate Mofetil ANDA

Concord Biotech shares gained 8.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹1,264.45 per share, after the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL.

Mycophenolate Mofetil is an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prevention of organ rejection in adult and paediatric patients aged three months and above who have received allogeneic kidney, heart, or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.

The US market for Mycophenolate Mofetil is estimated at approximately $30 million, according to market estimates. The approval positions Concord Biotech to capitalise on this opportunity, strengthen its product portfolio, and support its long-term growth strategy across the US and international markets.

Concord Biotech is a research and development-driven biopharmaceutical company specialising in the manufacturing of fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations. The company leverages its technical expertise and advanced manufacturing processes to produce high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets.