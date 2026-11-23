The sharp correction in global metal prices could offer a margin boost to Indian consumer durable and automobile companies, even as it raises earnings risks for metal producers, particularly non-ferrous players, according to a report by Systematix Institutional Equities.

Copper, zinc and steel prices have fallen 16 per cent, 21 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, creating scope for lower input costs and improved profitability across downstream sectors. Systematix is most positive on consumer durables, followed by automobiles, while remaining cautious on metals, with consumer durable companies seen as the biggest beneficiaries of the commodity price correction.

The brokerage noted that Copper and zinc prices have come under pressure due to a combination of macroeconomic factors, weakening industrial demand, rising inventories and profit booking after a strong rally since mid-2025. A stronger US dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates and continued weakness in Chinese construction and manufacturing activity have further weighed on sentiment

Meanwhile, China's October industrial production growth undershot market expectations, while fixed asset investment remained weak. Crude steel production declined 1.6 per cent y-o-y, pointing to softer industrial activity and lower demand for industrial metals. The slowdown is particularly negative for zinc, given its extensive use in galvanised steel production. Notably, Copper sentiment has also weakened amid concerns that expectations of AI-led demand growth may have become overly optimistic. According to S&P Global, data centres currently account for only about 4 per cent of global copper demand, limiting the magnitude of any AI-related demand uplift, the brokerage said. In the auto sector, the brokerage noted that two-wheelers are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries due to their relatively higher exposure to aluminium and copper. Combined with stable pricing and operating leverage benefits, earnings momentum could strengthen over the coming quarters. Systematix preferred picks include Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors (CV).

In the consumer durables sector, Systematix’s analysis suggests that consumer durables exhibit the highest earnings sensitivity to lower metal prices. In addition, the sector continues to trade at a more than 40 per cent discount to its five-year average relative valuation, creating an attractive riskreward proposition if commodity prices remain subdued. The brokerage’s preferred picks remain Voltas, Blue Star, Havells India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer. Meanwhile, in the metal space, the brokerage noted that after a prolonged period of outperformance, earnings expectations for metal companies appear vulnerable to a combination of weaker commodity prices, slowing global industrial activity and rising inventories. The risks are particularly pronounced for non-ferrous producers where earnings remain highly sensitive to copper and zinc prices. The stocks that remain at risk include Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta.