Consistent growth, margin gains to drive upside for Jubilant FoodWorks

On the profitability front, gross margins expanded 110 basis points Y-o-Y to 75.5 per cent, led by sourcing efficiencies, price hikes and menu-mix optimisation. The gains came despite a 200-basis-point impact from raw material inflation. Of this, the company was able to absorb 140 basis points while taking a hit on the rest. Higher employee costs and other expenses reduced the operating profit margin gains at the standalone level to 16 basis points, taking the margin to 19.8 per cent. The consolidated operating profit margin contracted 83 basis points to 19.7 per cent due to hyperinflation at DP Eurasia operations. Antique Stock Broking expects margin expansion to remain gradual, as the complete cost inflation is yet to be offset.