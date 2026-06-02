Corporate bond issuances hit 3-year low in Apr-May amid West Asia war

Indian companies raised a little over ₹1.07 trillion from the domestic bond market in the April-May period of 2026-27 (FY27), down nearly 58 per cent from the year-ago period and the lowest mobilisation in the first two months of a financial year since FY23.

Market participants attributed the sharp decline in private placements of corporate bonds to elevated yields amid the war in West Asia, which kept issuers away from the debt market.

The yield on the 10-year government bond has risen about 35 basis points since the conflict began late February and is currently hovering above 7 per cent.

According to Prime Database, the issuances through private placements of corporate bonds stood at ₹1.07 trillion in April-May this year, with moderation seen in both months. Issuances in April plunged 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹40,443 crore, from ₹1.13 trillion a year earlier, while issuances in May declined 53 per cent to ₹66,680 crore from ₹1.41 trillion in the year-ago period.

At the same time, many companies are opting for bank loans, as borrowing costs in the loan market have become more attractive than bond issuances. Borrowers are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week for cues on the interest-rate trajectory before tapping the bond market.

The latest numbers mark a sharp cooling compared to the FY26 figures. The first two months of FY26 had recorded the highest mobilisation through private placements of corporate bonds in six years, driven by aggressive fundraising by financial institutions and corporates amid easing yields and strong investor appetite.

“Compared to last year, corporate bond issuances have slowed sharply and remain well below the levels seen in the corresponding months of 2025 (FY26)," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.