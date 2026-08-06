After the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee retained the policy repo rate with a dovish tone, corporate bond issuances are expected to pick up, with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) planning to raise up to ₹7,000 crore through bonds on Friday. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which withdrew its bond issue earlier this week, is also expected to return to the market next week, dealers said.
 
REC will tap the market through two non-convertible debenture (NCD) series on the NSE Electronic Book Provider platform on Friday. The base issue size is ₹500 crore for the three-year-and-20-day bond, with a greenshoe option of ₹2,500 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹3,000 crore. The bond will mature on August 31, 2029.