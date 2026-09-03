Cost pressures likely to weigh on near-term margins of cement companies

The second quarter (July-September) is soft for cement demand due to the monsoons. The first quarter (April-June) is also often soft. But Q1FY27 saw volume expansion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, were impacted by higher input costs. All the majors are undertaking capacity expansions, which puts production capacity into surplus in the short term. However, Budget allocations for infrastructure and steady housing demand will ensure offtake also grows.

In Q1FY27, cement volumes grew by high single digits. Blended realisations were up Q-o-Q but flat Y-o-Y.

Most producers took price increases to offset higher power, fuel, diesel and packaging costs. Production costs rose by 10-11 per cent and transport/logistics costs have also risen. Volume is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent in FY27. Demand should regain momentum in Q3FY27 and strengthen through Q4FY27. Management commentaries across producers are positive. Prices improved during Q1FY27 across most regions, but the sustainability of increases is region-specific.

While the North, Central and West regions saw strong demand, demand was soft in the South and East due to a slowdown in infrastructure-related spending. Most companies are bullish on eastern demand in H2FY27. EBITDA/tonne declined by 7-8 per cent Q-o-Q and 15 per cent Y-o-Y to around Rs 1,005/tonne. EBITDA margins contracted by 200 basis points Y-o-Y or more. Power and fuel costs increased by double digits due to geopolitics. In Q2FY27, power and fuel costs may rise further as pet coke, in particular, is trending higher. Freight costs are also expected to increase. Packaging costs are elevated. As a result of regional variations in demand, companies with a strong presence in Central, North and West zones did better. Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement, UltraTech Cement and JK Lakshmi all performed well, while Ambuja Cement and Star Cement underperformed. Shree Cement and Birla Corp’s performances were moderate.

UltraTech Cement commissioned 8.7 million tonnes per annum, or MTPA, of cement grinding capacity. The industry added 35 MTPA of new capacity in FY26, with another 40-45 MTPA expected to come online in FY27. Demand support will come from infrastructure, housing, stronger rural consumption and industrial activity. Consolidation in the sector will benefit larger players through economies of scale and supply-chain efficiencies. JK Cement led volume growth with a 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, followed by Shree Cement (17.2 per cent) and Ramco Cements (12 per cent), although they benefited from a low base effect. UltraTech reported 12 per cent growth on a high base, while Dalmia and Nuvoco Vistas posted 8.6 per cent and 5 per cent growth, respectively. Ambuja reported a 9 per cent decline, as management focused on trade sales.

Realisations improved Q-o-Q, with price increases in April. Most management commentary indicated price increases were needed to compensate for cost inflation. EBITDA/tonne in Q1FY27 remained under pressure for most companies. UltraTech and Nuvoco reported Y-o-Y EBITDA/tonne improvement of 1.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively. Shree Cement (down 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y), ACC (down 39.9 per cent), Dalmia Bharat (down 16.0 per cent), JK Cement (down 21.2 per cent) and Ramco Cements (down 31.1 per cent) saw lower EBITDA/tonne. Ambuja reported a 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline. UltraTech is targeting grey cement capacity of 212.7 MT in FY27 and 237 MT by FY28-end. Ambuja-ACC expects capacity to reach 119 MT in FY27, down from its earlier target of 140 MT. Dalmia, Shree Cement and JK Cement have maintained their respective capex plans. Nuvoco targets 35 MTPA by FY28.

Shree Cement has retained its 8 per cent volume growth expectation for FY27. JK Cement is targeting 22-23 MT of grey cement volumes, implying double-digit growth. Most companies expect a Rs 80-150/tonne increase in Q2FY27 costs from high fuel, diesel and maintenance costs. UltraTech expects costs to increase by Rs 130-140/tonne Q-o-Q, while JK Cement expects a Rs 150/tonne increase and Dalmia expects Rs 70-80/tonne. Increased renewable power, lower clinker factors, logistics optimisation and usage of alternative fuels remain levers for cutting costs. Ambuja and ACC are targeting savings of Rs 130-150/tonne, and Dalmia achieved savings of Rs 150/tonne in Q1. Pricing commentary is constructive despite the onset of the monsoon. Most companies say that Q1 price increases sustained into July, but seasonal corrections are expected. Premiumisation is another tool for achieving better margins.