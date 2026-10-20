Cost pressures to persist for cement major UltraTech in the near term

In H1FY27, revenue grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda and net profit increased 16 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. OPM contracted 20 basis points Y-o-Y to 18 per cent, while Ebitda per tonne rose 3 per cent to ₹1,099. Operating cash flow (OCF) stood at ₹6,910 crore, compared with ₹5,570 crore in H1FY26. Capex was ₹5,770 crore, resulting in free cash flow of ₹1,140 crore, against ₹770 crore a year earlier. Net debt increased to ₹23,500 crore from ₹16,600 crore in March 2026. The management noted that cement prices adjust with a lag to structural changes in costs. Prices are therefore expected to rise further in the near term as companies seek to offset higher expenses. Domestic cement demand is estimated to have grown 10 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, while UltraTech reported volume growth of 13.8 per cent, indicating market share gains. Capacity utilisation increased to 71 per cent in Q2FY27 from 66 per cent in Q2FY26.