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Cost pressures to persist for cement major UltraTech in the near term

Demand is expected to pick up from mid-November, after the festival season. Urban housing, infrastructure and private-sector capex are likely to remain key growth drivers

UltraTech
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UltraTech has extended its lead in cement capacity and market share while maintaining its cost leadership and strong cash flow generation
Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 11:08 PM IST
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Cement major UltraTech’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results indicate that it retains its leadership in a crowded market. Volumes grew 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while the company continued with its planned capacity expansions. Although the monsoon season is typically weak for cement demand, price hikes helped support realisations to some extent. However, rising costs continued to weigh on profitability.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne dropped to ₹240 quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹974. Going ahead, high fuel costs remain a key concern, although operating leverage and strong volume growth could provide some relief. Margin recovery will also depend on maintaining prices in a competitive market. UltraTech added 4.6 million tonnes (mt) of cement capacity by September 2026, taking its domestic capacity to 204.7 mt.
 
The company launched its cables and wires (C&W) business, UltraVolt, in September. It has already committed ₹1,100 crore of the planned ₹1,800 crore capital expenditure (capex), which is expected to be completed in the second half of FY27. The C&W distribution network includes more than 80,000 retailers and electricians across 500 districts and 15,000 pin codes. More than 1,500 channel partners have also signed up to become UltraVolt dealers.
 
UltraTech’s Q2FY27 earnings were in line with consensus estimates. Consolidated revenue rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23,300 crore, while Ebitda grew 20 per cent to ₹3,700 crore. Ebitda per tonne increased 7 per cent Y-o-Y, while declining ₹240 Q-o-Q to ₹974. The operating profit margin (OPM) expanded 20 basis points Y-o-Y to 16 per cent. Adjusted net profit rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,500 crore.
 
Management remains confident about medium-term cement demand. Prices strengthened in September and October, although cost pressures persist. The company is also considering expanding beyond its planned capacity of 240 mt per annum (mtpa) by FY28, with detailed plans for further expansion likely to be announced by the end of FY27. Meanwhile, it is scaling up its nascent C&W business.
 
Cement sales volume rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 38.2 mt, while blended realisation increased 5 per cent to ₹6,095 per tonne, up 2 per cent Q-o-Q. Ready-mix concrete (RMC) revenue grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y, while white cement revenue rose 4 per cent. However, operating expenditure per tonne increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by higher fuel and freight costs. Depreciation and interest costs rose 6 per cent and 20 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.
 
In H1FY27, revenue grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda and net profit increased 16 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. OPM contracted 20 basis points Y-o-Y to 18 per cent, while Ebitda per tonne rose 3 per cent to ₹1,099. Operating cash flow (OCF) stood at ₹6,910 crore, compared with ₹5,570 crore in H1FY26. Capex was ₹5,770 crore, resulting in free cash flow of ₹1,140 crore, against ₹770 crore a year earlier. Net debt increased to ₹23,500 crore from ₹16,600 crore in March 2026. The management noted that cement prices adjust with a lag to structural changes in costs. Prices are therefore expected to rise further in the near term as companies seek to offset higher expenses. Domestic cement demand is estimated to have grown 10 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, while UltraTech reported volume growth of 13.8 per cent, indicating market share gains. Capacity utilisation increased to 71 per cent in Q2FY27 from 66 per cent in Q2FY26.
 
Demand is expected to pick up from mid-November, after the festival season. Urban housing, infrastructure and private-sector capex are likely to remain key growth drivers. The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is expected to remain broadly stable at 0.8-1.0 times. Return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) are projected to rise by 100 bps each in FY28 compared with FY26, as more scale creates better operating leverage.
 
In the C&W business, the focus is on scaling up production. With an annualised copper consumption capacity of 78,000 tonnes, UltraVolt ranks second in terms of installed capacity and is not expected to require additional investment beyond the planned capex to maintain its position. The company has introduced differentiated products rather than competing primarily on price. The business is expected to mature in FY28. Given the encouraging feedback from the launch, it may scale up faster.
 
UltraTech has extended its lead in cement capacity and market share while maintaining its cost leadership and strong cash flow generation. Most analysts are retaining or marginally raising their earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28, factoring in low-to-mid-teens growth in revenue and Ebitda.
 
The stock is valued at around 17 times its estimated FY27 enterprise value (EV)-to-Ebitda. While some analysts may upgrade their valuations, others are maintaining them. Key risks include rising costs and flatter demand because pricing power is moderate.
 
The writer is a New Delhi-based independent journalist
   

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Topics :UltraTechThe Compasscement industry

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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