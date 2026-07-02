CreditAccess Grameen gains 3% as MOFSL reiterates 'Buy'; sees 16% upside

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rose nearly 3 per cent in intra-day trade on the NSE on Thursday, July 2, after analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reaffirmed their Buy rating on the stock, citing the company's transition from a microfinance-focused lender to a diversified rural financial services platform.

MOFSL reiterates Buy

MOFSL has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,780, based on 2.5x FY28E BVPS. The target price implies an upside of 15.88 per cent from the current market price.

"With retail finance emerging as the key growth driver, improving borrower quality, normalized stress formation, and conservative provisioning, the company appears well-positioned for a sustained earnings recovery," analysts Nitin Aggarwal, Abhijit Tibrewal, Pranav Nawale, and Raghav Kheman wrote in the research report.

CreditAccess Grameen, MOFSL said, has emerged stronger from the recent MFI stress, supported by improved operating momentum, a more resilient portfolio, and a structurally stronger business mix driven by an increasing focus on retail finance.