CreditAccess Grameen share price defies market weakness to rally 10%

CreditAccess Grameen share price today: Shares of microfinance company CreditAccess Grameen defied weak market trends today, rallying more than 10 per cent in trade on heavy volumes. The smallcap stock opened on a positive note at ₹1,332.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its gains for the sixth consecutive session. The counter hit an intraday high of ₹1,463.80.

As of 12:30 PM, CreditAccess Grameen shares were up 9.3 per cent at ₹1,446. A total of 2.5 million shares of the microfinance firm changed hands, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of just 0.16 million.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.66 per cent.

On the BSE, the counter was trading 10 per cent northward at ₹1,450 with spurt in volume by more than 13.09 times. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE CreditAccess Grameen shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 15 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 4.8 per cent decline in the Nifty index. In one year, the scrip has surged 24 per cent, while the benchmark index has advanced 2.5 per cent. CreditAccess Grameen stock: Analyst view Commenting on today's price action, Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the stock has shown a solid recovery from its March lows around ₹1,113. It recently crossed its 200-day moving average near ₹1,300 and is now holding firm around the ₹1,450 mark, indicating improving momentum.

An inverted Head and shoulder pattern was formed on daily charts of which the target comes near ₹1,470 levels, the analyst said. The previous multiple tops are seen near ₹1,490 levels indicating some profit booking near ₹1,470-₹1,490 zone. "A decisive breakout above ₹1,490 would be fresh break out for further rally towards the ₹1,550 -₹1,580 zone," he added. CreditAccess Grameen Q4 results date READ | Anuh Pharma up 7% on receiving WHO prequalification for anti-malarial API Meanwhile, CreditAccess Grameen has informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on May 8 (Friday) to consider and approve the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.