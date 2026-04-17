CRISIL shares jump 6% after Q1 profit rises 46%; ₹9 dividend declared

CRISIL share price today: Shares of CRISIL Ltd gained more than 6 per cent in trade today on strong volumes after the company announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. CRISIL follows a January–December calendar year for its financial reporting.

The counter hit an intraday high of ₹4,383 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At last check, around 2:45 PM, CRISIL shares were holding firm, trading at ₹4,342.50.

A total of 0.4 million equities of the company changed hands, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 95,916 equities, according to NSE data.

On the BSE, CRISIL shares traded 5.4 per cent higher at ₹4,341.3 with spurt in volume by more than 2.28 times. In an exchange filing today, CRISIL said that its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 45.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹233.3 crore, compared with ₹159.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. ALSO READ: Crisil Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹233 cr, declares interim dividend The credit rating agency's consolidated income from operations for the reporting quarter surged by 30.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,057.7 crore versus ₹813.2 crore posted in a year ago period. The consolidated total income rose 29.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,093.7 crore in the three-month period ended on March 31, 2026.

Crisil MD and CEO Amish Mehta said the growth in businesses during Q1CY26 was driven by customer centricity and differentiated, domain-led solutions. "The ongoing geopolitical issues underscore the essentiality of our insights and risk solutions for clients navigating complexity. The growth and resilience of the Indian economy continue to offer opportunities for our businesses," Mehta said. Meanwhile, Crisil said that it expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 7.1 per cent in the base case for this fiscal compared to 7.6 per cent in the last fiscal, with increasing downside risks to its base case.