Crizac hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY, margins improve

Crizac share price today

Shares of Criac surged 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹387.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a solid performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 01:00 PM, Crizac stock was trading at ₹242, up 8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹224. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,998.80 levels, down by 33 points or 0.14 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Crizac shares have declined over 21 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹4,232.5 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹387.95 and 52-week low was ₹173.35. Crizac Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Crizac reported a revenue from operations of ₹391.7 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹340.6 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's revenue increased 40.6 per cent from ₹278.6 crore in the Q3FY26. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 42.8 per cent to ₹93.9 crore from ₹65.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, Ebitda was at ₹64.6 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded by 467 basis points to 24 per cent from 19.3 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹75 crore, up 50.3 per cent from ₹49.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the full FY26, the company's operating revenue increased 22.7 per cent to ₹1,042.2 crore from ₹849.5 crore in the last fiscal. PAT jumped 41.4 per cent to ₹219.1 crore from ₹155 crore. The company's board declared a dividend of ₹8 per equity share during Q4FY26. Crizac management commentary Vikash Agarwal, chairman and managing director at Crizac, said FY26 was a year of strong progress for Crizac, underpinned by effective execution across organic and inorganic growth initiatives.