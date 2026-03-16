Iran war pushes oil above $100; $110 crude may force fuel price hike: Elara

Brent crude oil futures maintained their uptrend on Monday, jumping nearly 3 per cent in the afternoon trade to touch a high of $106 per barrel. With oil prices holding above the $100 per barrel-mark amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, analysts at Elara Capital warn that a decisive move above the $110 per barrel mark could have widespread negative effects on the Indian economy affecting government finances, consumer spending, and corporate profitability.

According to them, crude oil prices crossing this threshold could represent a “breaking point” for India’s ability to absorb higher fuel costs through taxes and subsidies.

“Above $110 per barrel crude, retail fuel price hikes become unavoidable,” the brokerage said. Oil above $100 per barrel Oil prices have seen a sharp surge over the past few weeks driven by mounting geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Intense military strikes and retaliatory actions among Iran, Israel, and the US have threatened oil infrastructure and shipping routes in the region, which handles a significant share of global energy trade. READ | Operation 'Epic Churn': Kotak Equities' advise amid Iran war market crash Analysts say the upside risks to oil prices have increased further due to repeated attacks on Iran’s energy facilities, which could disrupt supply and tighten the global oil balance. The geopolitical risk premium has kept Brent crude trading above the $100-per-barrel mark, with markets increasingly pricing in potential disruptions to supply from one of the world’s key oil-producing regions.

“If the conflict escalates further and leads to sustained disruption in Iranian oil supply or shipping flows, especially after the US’ attack on Kharg Islands, crude prices could remain elevated for longer than markets currently expect,” Elara analysts noted. For India, which imports the majority of its crude oil requirement, a sustained spike in oil prices poses a significant macroeconomic challenge. Higher crude prices widen the country’s import bill and put pressure on inflation, government finances, and the currency. Elara Capital noted that India still has “a meaningful tax buffer as excise duties” -- ₹19.9/litre on gasoline and ₹15.8/litre on diesel – as long as crude oil stays around $110/bbl. Once crude rises beyond $110 per barrel, the government’s ability to absorb the shock through excise duty cuts or subsidies becomes limited, forcing retail fuel price increases.

“In such a scenario, consumers could face noticeable increases in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices. For instance, crude oil prices of around $125 per barrel may force the government to increase retail fuel prices by roughly ₹8-14 per litre even after some tax adjustments,” it said. At $150 a barrel, the required petrol and diesel price rise would spike to ₹26-30/litre, with the inflation shock becoming increasingly visible and politically sensitive, Elara said. LPG losses a ‘bigger fiscal pain’ Apart from oil prices, Elara Capital said every $1 increase in crude oil prices raises LPG losses by roughly ₹1 per kilogram, significantly increasing the government’s subsidy bill by ₹3,300 crore.

Beyond households, high crude prices could also reshape the earnings outlook for several sectors across India Inc. Crude oil at $100, $125, and $150 a barrel implies LPG subsidies of ₹1.4 trillion, ₹2.2 trillion, and ₹3.0 trillion, respectively. READ | OMC stocks extend fall; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL down up to 4%; here's why “India can, thus, absorb $40-45 crude shock via tax. Beyond $110/bbl, the burden could shift from the government to consumers,” it said. Oil prices rally: Winners and losers According to Elara Capital, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as refiners and fuel retailers are among the most vulnerable as delays in retail fuel price hikes could dent their margins due to higher input costs and rising LPG subsidy losses.

“At current Brent oil levels of $100/bbl, OMCs’ earnings could drop sharply ~90-190 per cent in the absence of a retail price hike, tax cut, or higher LPG subsidy. Among OMCs, HPCL and BPCL are the most exposed due to their higher retail volume relative to refining capacity,” the brokerage said. Indian Oil Corporation, meanwhile, is better placed due to a higher refining share but is still vulnerable. Conversely, the brokerage expects standalone refiners to benefit from higher refining margins because these companies do not absorb retail fuel losses. Industry-wide gross refining margins (GRM) would rise $5/bbl for every $10/bbl spike in crude oil.

“MRPL, and Chennai Petroleum could post very strong Ebitda expansion in this case,” the brokerage said. “Standalone refiners would benefit the most from rising crude prices, as higher GRMs directly support profitability,” the brokerage said, though it cautioned that unusually high margins could attract government intervention such as windfall taxes. That apart, diversified energy companies -- with both upstream and refining operations -- could see a more balanced impact, with gains in exploration and production partly offsetting volatility in refining margins. “We expect Reliance’s refining benefits to be relatively moderate -- $2.5/bbl GRM rise for every $10/bbl rise in crude – partly due to hedging. But higher crude prices would also boost upstream earnings. This makes RIL less volatile than pure refiners and safer than OMCs,” it said.