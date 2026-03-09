After a prolonged period of consolidation, crude oil has begun to show signs of renewed strength. Prices are currently trading around $82-$91 per barrel, marking a notable recovery after spending an extended period in a relatively narrow range.

Commodity cycles often evolve in phases, with leadership rotating across different segments as macroeconomic conditions change. In the current cycle, precious metals have already led the move. Gold rallied strongly during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty, and shifting monetary conditions. Silver subsequently followed as industrial expectations improved. With precious metals already delivering a significant rally, the leadership within the commodity

complex now appears to be gradually rotating toward energy. In our Samshot titled ‘Crude Oil Can Fire Up After Gold and Silver’ published on February 19, we spoke of the possibility of 72-73$ in crude oil. On March 2, we followed it up with another Samshot that the price move has happened, and crude could consolidate below $77.5. However, it seems that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran is likely to keep the prices elevated. The war has significantly disrupted energy markets and heightened concerns about supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes. Approximately 20 per cent of global oil supply passes through this chokepoint, making it highly sensitive to geopolitical disruptions.

Recent price action above the $77.5 which was June’25 high supports this view. Crude oil has stayed above this level for more than 2 days. It opened with a gap up this week and closed with gains of 35 per cent, its highest since 1973. The next major resistance stands at $87 and then $101-$113 per barrel range in the coming months. $100-101 is a psychological mark and also a 61.8 per cent retracement of the fall in crude from $129 to $55. Gold–Crude oil ratio suggests $113 could be a reality soon One of the most insightful indicators for understanding the relative positioning of commodities is the Gold-Crude Oil ratio, which measures how many barrels of crude oil are needed to purchase one ounce of gold. This ratio reflects the relationship between safe-haven demand, represented by gold, and growth-sensitive demand, represented by energy commodities. Currently, the ratio has snapped back to 56 after touching a high of 82, reflecting the strong rally in gold over the past few years and recent pullback in oil. However, such elevated ratios rarely persist for extended periods and usually revert to the mean.

With gold already trading at elevated levels, the adjustment is more likely to occur through a rise in crude oil prices rather than a sharp decline in gold. With gold near $5,171 and the ratio around 56, crude is placed at roughly $92 per barrel. If the ratio compresses toward 45 which is the 104 week moving average and 50% retracement of the recent move, crude oil prices would mathematically move toward the $113 per barrel range, assuming gold remains broadly stable near current levels. Taken together, the combination of commodity cycle rotation, an elevated Gold-Crude Oil ratio, and rising geopolitical risks suggests crude oil may be entering a stronger phase of the broader commodity cycle.

What could this mean for the Nifty50? The rise in crude oil prices also has important implications for Indian equities. Historically, and particularly in recent months, crude oil and the Nifty 50 have shown an inverse relationship, as highlighted in the chart. As crude prices have surged toward $92, the Nifty has also weakened. This inverse correlation is significant for India, given that the country is a major importer of crude oil. Rising oil prices tend to increase the import bill, put pressure on inflation, and weigh on market sentiment, often translating into volatility in equities. From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 faced strong resistance near the 26,200-26,300 zone, where the index has made multiple failed breakout attempts. This repeated rejection suggests strong supply at higher levels.