Crude Oil may enter indecisive phase; Rs 195 a key hurdle for Natural Gas



Here's what the charts suggest for MCX Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures: Meanwhile, the Natural Gas futures are still awaiting a meaningful pullback rally following the sharp 80 per cent fall. For now, the Rs 195-level which is the 50-DMA remains a major hurdle for the commodity.

As expected the MCX Crude Oil futures retraced after testing resistance around its 200-DMA. However, the road ahead of is likely to get complicated as the key moving averages are seen converging on the daily charts.