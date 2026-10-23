Crude oil up 85% in 2026 poses threat to global economy; Brent may hit $120

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan Asian refining margines hit by higher Freights
With no US-Iran deal in sight to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
, the rally in oil is ringing alarm bells across financial markets worldwide. Crude is up 85 per cent so far this year and 10 per cent in October alone, while spot Brent and Middle Eastern grades have held above $100 a barrel for two straight months, posing a threat to the global economy unlike any other.
Brent climbed back above $113 a barrel after a deadly drone strike on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah field. Output there was not affected, but a separate attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed one person.
US 10-year Treasury yield dropped 17 basis points in a single session to 4.96 per cent on 22 October, its first close below 5 per cent since 22 September, as a tech selloff drove investors into safe havens. Freight is eating Asian refiners Margins
The crack spreads during July-September became a boon for Asian refiners which increased their throughput despite higher oil prices has they were able to offset with realization through exports to Europe and other geographies to benefit from the higher cracks margins, however the shortages of VLCC and other tankers has sent the shipping rates to sky high that has started to hurt the refinery margins an Asian refinery running Middle East crude earned roughly $40 a barrel in gross margin, and about $36 of that went to the tanker.
In January, the same Gulf-to-China voyage cost about $2 a barrel. March makes the contrast sharper: a $51 margin, $10 of freight, and $41 left for the refiner.
The IEA uses about $36 a barrel, while a consultancy estimate published on 19 October puts freight at $33 and the refiner's share at $7. Which during July to September were around $20-25/b. China is already buying less. Its crude imports fell 21.5 per cent year on year in September as refiners drew down record stockpiles rather than pay up, and the industrial PMI breakdown shows inventories falling month after month. Q3 imports were down 29 per cent even though non-seaborne supply held flat. Russia's share rose to 27.4 per cent, and Sinopec now expects Chinese oil demand to fall 8.9 per cent this year.
The IEA's October report notes that Asian margins on medium-sour crude turned negative in September. China's import cost rose just 33 per cent, to about 4,500 RMB/t, or roughly $87 a barrel. Even that figure is flattered: it includes the July ceasefire, when a lot of Iranian oil got out, and Q3 physical prices were well below recent levels. Gulf-to-China freight is normally far cheaper than shipping from the Americas, so Middle Eastern supply has clearly fallen sharply, and any claim that Gulf flows to China are near pre-war levels is hard to believe. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Indian refiners Delima
The latest reports comes from the shipping’s trackers have shown increased shipments of Middle easter crude to Indian ports . Middle Eastern crude imports jumped to about 2.8 mb/d in September, the highest since February and back to pre-war levels, with Gulf oil making up about 54 per cent of total imports, up from 32 per cent in August.
Russian imports fell about 14 per cent month on month to around 1.8 mb/d, cutting Russia's share to 33.5 per cent from 46.6 per cent as Indian refiners faced stiff competition from China. US crude, meanwhile, is losing ground in Asia. Leasing a tanker for the Pacific run now costs a record of almost $80 million, and Asian orders for November-delivery US crude have dropped roughly 50 per cent month on month to 24–26 million barrels. If that pace holds to the end of the month, it would be a seven-year low. US Weekly Crude Oil inventories
This week's EIA data showed distillate stocks recovering from a record seasonal low, while gasoline inventories fell to their lowest level since 2014. Hurricane Isaias also cut US crude output by 0.4 mb/d. Gasoil and ULSD are both still near $200 a barrel.
Globally, observed stocks edged down in September, as a 113 mb fall in onshore inventories more than offset a 103 mb surge in oil on water. That leaves global stocks 509 mb below pre-war levels. October 16 were US commercial crude oil stocks were -3.5 per cent below the seasonal 5-year average, gasoline inventories were -4.9 per cent below the seasonal 5-year average, and distillate inventories were -9.0 per cent below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending October 16 fell sharply by -3.00 per cent w/w to 13.269 million bpd. What the Midterms Could Change
With the US midterms set for 3 November, oil has turned into a political number. Gasoline is averaging $4.29 a gallon at US pumps and diesel $6.30, up more than $1.25 and nearly 75 per cent respectively from a year ago. Washington has leaned on temporary Russian diesel imports and a G7 release of 100 million barrels from emergency reserves, but we doubt these measures will bring prices down in the near term.
In our view, an escalation would send Brent to test $120/b. A stalemate, by contrast, would keep WTI hovering around $100 and Brent anchored above $110, with refined products remaining tighter than crude. Any further strike on Saudi infrastructure would reopen the upside tail. So far, the global economy has absorbed the second-order effects of costlier crude, but at current prices, demand destruction is likely to set in over the coming months if the deadlock persists, although that is not our base case.