Crude-sensitive stocks gain as oil stays below $105; HPCL, IndiGo lead

Crude-sensitive stocks rose after oil prices softened from their recent high despite inching up marginally on Tuesday, boosting investor sentiment.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was marginally up but remained below $105 per barrel. It was up 0.10 per cent at $104.9, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.18 per cent to $96.63.

On Dalal Street, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) gained nearly 4 per cent, with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) leading the gains. The stock was up 3.5 per cent at ₹360 around 10:17 AM.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shares gained 2.3 per cent to ₹293, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 2.9 per cent to ₹138.

Other crude-sensitive stocks were also trading higher. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, gained over 4 per cent to ₹5,120. Notably, the aviation sector is highly sensitive to oil prices because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for more than 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs. At the last check, among paint and tyre stocks, Asian Paints was up over 2 per cent ₹2,403, Kansai Nerolac Paints also rose 2.8 per cent to ₹185, CEAT was up 2.68 per cent at ₹3,138, and Apollo Tyres gained over 2 per cent in Tuesday’s tradijng session. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that OMCs are witnessing a bounce-back rally amid a sharp slide in crude oil prices. Looking ahead, "we expect this rally to continue in the short term, driving an additional 5 per cent gain in share prices. However, volatility is expected to remain elevated in line with fluctuations in crude oil prices," he said.