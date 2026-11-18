The initial public offering (IPO) of Crystal Crop Protection opens for subscription on Wednesday, November 18, and will remain open until November 20. Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended a ‘Subscribe – Long Term’ rating for the IPO.

The ₹455.49-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹354.77 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.03 lakh shares aggregating to ₹100.71 crore.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹259-272 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 55 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,960 at the upper end of the price band. The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 23, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on November 26.

Brokerage on Crystal Crop Protection IPO The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹19. At the upper price band of ₹272, this implies an estimated listing price of ₹291, indicating a potential listing gain of around 6.99 per cent. However, the GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing performance. In its IPO assessment, Anand Rathi said Crystal Crop Protection is an R&D-driven Indian agrochemical and agricultural solutions company with a diversified presence across crop protection products, natural crop solutions and seeds. Its crop protection portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and technical-grade active ingredients. The natural crop solutions business covers bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients.

Research and development is a key pillar of the company’s growth strategy across its three business segments, the brokerage noted. Anand Rathi also highlighted the company’s performance in the seeds business, describing it as one of India’s fastest-growing seed companies in terms of revenue. The business recorded a compound annual growth rate of 28.49 per cent between FY24 and FY26. Its field crop seeds are marketed under the company’s corporate brand and select product brands, while vegetable and flower seeds are sold under dedicated product brands. On valuation, Anand Rathi said the company is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 30.6 times its FY26 earnings at the upper price band, translating into a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹44,379 million.