Cupid skyrockets 672% in 1 year; what's driving personal care stock?

Cupid share price movement

Shares of Cupid hit a new high of ₹231, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals. Bharat’s rapidly growing consumer wellness and personal care company with a strong global healthcare franchise, on July 11 announced that its equity shares were reclassified from BSE Group ‘B’ to BSE Group ‘A’ by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In the past month, the stock price of the personal care company rallied 22 per cent. In the past six months, it zoomed 191 per cent, as compared to 6.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past one year, the market price of Cupid skyrocketed 672 per cent, as against 5 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

What’s driving Cupid share price? Cupid is Bharat’s premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. In alignment with its strategic growth plans, the company recently expanded its product offerings to include FMCG such as fragrance products (Eau De Parfums, Deodorants, Pocket Perfumes), personal care items (Toilet Sanitizers, Hair & Body Oils, Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash), and other wellness solutions. The company currently exports its products to over 125 countries, with a substantial portion of its revenue generated from international markets. Furthermore, Cupid has established long-term agreements with the World Health Organization (WHO)/United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) & Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM).

Cupid on June 30, 2026 said that the company was on track to deliver revenue exceeding ₹150 crore in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), marking one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company’s history. Driven by this exceptional start to the financial year and improved visibility across international & domestic markets, the management revised its FY27 revenue outlook upward by a minimum of 10 per cent to ₹660 crore. The revised outlook reflects growing confidence in the company’s diversified business model, expanding global opportunity pipeline and increasing operating scale across multiple business verticals, Cupid said.

The management said they are seeing strong momentum across the company’s international B2B business, supported by expanding opportunities in private markets, institutional procurement, and government tenders across the world. The company’s strategic relationship with PFSCM has commenced on a very encouraging note and further strengthens its long-term position in global healthcare procurement, it added. “Given the strength of our current order book, improving visibility across international markets, and the wide range of opportunities ahead, we have revised our medium-term revenue outlook upward. At the same time, we believe our projections remain conservative, leaving room for additional upside as execution continues and new opportunities materialise,” the management said.