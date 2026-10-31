Cyberattack on SMARTs portal puts Sebi's cybersecurity team on high alert

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put its cybersecurity team on red alert following recent attempts to breach its systems, the latest being a code execution attack on one of its portals earlier this week.

According to sources, and later confirmed by the markets regulator to Business Standard, there was a cybersecurity attack on the Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs) portal — a platform for eligible trainers to empanel with Sebi for investor awareness programmes in the securities market.

“Sebi witnessed a code execution attack on its SMARTs portal on October 26, 2026. The execution was detected by Sebi’s cybersecurity system and remedial actions were taken,” the markets regulator stated in response to emailed queries from Business Standard.

Under SMARTs, Sebi had empanelled a total of 822 trainers as of March 2026 — comprising 725 individuals and 97 organisations, spread across 245 districts nationwide — according to data in the regulator’s annual report.

In a code execution attack, an attacker may remotely run malicious code or commands on a target system or network, often without authorisation or the need for account credentials, passwords or physical access.

The regulator affirmed that, as per protocol, it had informed CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team).