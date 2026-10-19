Cyient DLM share price movement

Cyient DLM's share price continued to remain under pressure, falling 13 per cent to ₹783.55 on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company tanked 24 per cent as its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins contracted by 130 bps year-on-year (YoY) to 8.7 per cent in September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses and continued product-development investments. However, the company delivered a steady performance in Q2FY27, with revenue growing 26.5 per cent YoY, led by strong growth in aerospace and industrial segments.

At 10:30 AM, Cyient DLM quoted 11 per cent lower at ₹800.50, as compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.38 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Meanwhile, share price of Cyient DLM hit a record high of ₹1,060.10 on October 14, 2026. The stock zoomed 300 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹264.95 touched on March 30, 2026. Why is Cyient DLM's share price under pressure? Cyient DLM is an integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider and Design-Led Manufacturing (DLM) provider. As a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, Cyient DLM specializes in design-led manufacturing, printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), box builds and mission-critical systems.

ALSO READ: Ixigo shares zoom 13% as PAT hits record high in Q2; MOFSL stays 'neutral' Cyient DLM reported a mixed set of Q2FY27 results as execution was slightly impacted by supply chain lead times, margins were on the lower side while the order book was strong. In Q2FY27 margin compression was primarily due to higher sales & marketing expenses (additional sales, bidding and marketing teams, including a Chief Growth Officer) and continued product development costs. The management expects margins to improve through revenue growth and better operating leverage. Cyient DLM follows a three-stage strategy of Strengthen, Expand and Transform—deepening its core segments, expanding into AI Data Centres and Robotics during FY27–29, and transitioning towards product-, platform- and IP-led offerings beyond FY30, with margins targeted to improve from 9–11 per cent currently to 13–18 per cent over the long term.

Management expects $400–500 million in order inflows from the existing $1 billion plus bid pipeline over time, though the conversion timeline remains uncertain. The $1 billion B2S opportunity is only partly included in the pipeline. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,050; Jindal Saw drops over 7% Management expects H2FY27 revenue growth of 30 per cent plus and FY27 Ebitda margins of 9–10 per cent, improving to 11 per cent plus in FY28, driven by revenue growth and operating leverage. Analysts at PL Capital estimate FY26-28E revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9 per cent/35.7 per cent/25.1 per cent, with Ebitda margin expansion of 110bps. Currently the stock quotes below the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹873 per share.