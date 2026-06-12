Although the counter trimmed gains partially, it continued to see solid investor interest. At 10:52 AM on Friday, the stock was trading at ₹865.40 apiece, up 2.21 per cent from its previous close of ₹846.65 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,342, up 180 points or 0.78 per cent.

At the current market price, the company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹9,609.88 crore on the NSE.

Cyient share buyback issue details

Cyient informed the exchanges that it has fixed Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement and names of equity shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.

Earlier, the company had announced that its Board of Directors and shareholders had approved the proposal to buy back up to 6.4 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹720 crore, at a price of ₹1,125 per equity share from shareholders as on the record date.