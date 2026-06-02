Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating with a target price of ₹850, valuing the DET business at 12x Mar-28E PER and the DLM business at a 20 per cent discount to its current market price. The brokerage noted that the TAO Digital acquisition strengthens Cyient across upstream engineering foundations and downstream AI application delivery, enabling end-to-end AI solutions at scale.

Meanwhile, Cyient’s shares rose 2.31 per cent to ₹927.45 in early trading on Tuesday, June 2. At 09:59 AM, the counter was at ₹925.15, up 2.06 per cent from the previous close.

The deal adds three key capabilities: AI-ready data foundations, scalable AI-enabled platforms, and AI-native talent to accelerate AI-led transformation and growth. Emkay said this positions Cyient to service the full value chain of products with the right mix of domain and data expertise, align with customers’ five-year growth plans in Aero, Energy, and Medtech, increase revenue share from Digital and Data & AI services from 8 per cent to 10 per cent, and expand its addressable TAM from $100 billion (ER&D outsourcing) to $2 trillion.

However, Emkay flagged that an acceleration in M&A activity could weigh on cash reserves and elevate execution risk. Cyient reported consolidated gross cash of ~₹1,720 crore (net cash: ₹1,550 crore) at the end of FY26. “However, cash outflows from the $93 million acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in Kinetic and the pending share buyback of up to ₹720 crore are expected to materially reduce this buffer. In addition, the $218 million acquisition of TAO Digital, funded through debt, is expected to further increase the company’s leverage profile,” said the brokerage in its report.