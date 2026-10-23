Cyient shares snap 3-day losing streak, jump 10% post Q2, ₹12 dividend

Cyient Ltd shares on Friday surged 10 per cent in morning trade as the company reported nearly 9 per cent jump in its net profit for the September quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY27). Along with the results, the board also recommended an interim dividend of 240 per cent per share of ₹5 face value.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹1,200.70 on the NSE, snapping its three-day of losing streak, and extended the gains to make a high of ₹1,255.

CHECK Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates As of 9:40 AM, the counter traded 9 per cent higher at ₹1,247 and also featured among the most active equities list on the NSE by value. A total of 4 million shares changed hands in the first 25 minutes of trade for a value of ₹504.61 crore.

Cyient Q2 results Cyient’s DET (Digital, Engineering, and Technology) business reported a revenue of $174 million in Q2FY27, up 7.5 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms. The Transportation & Mobility grew 4.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC, Network & Infrastructure remained flat, and Strategic Units declined 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC. The adjusted Ebit margin of DET business at 14.2 per cent. The PAT was up 8.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,53 crore. On consolidated basis, the company said that its net profit in Q2FY27 stood at ₹132.5 crore, down 7 per cent from ₹143.9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The total income in the reporting three-month period, however, grew by 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,243.6 crore, as against ₹1,831 crore reported in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

Post results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects DET revenue/ EBIT/ adj. PAT to grow by 25.5 per cent/ 40.3 per cent/ 33.2 per cent YoY in H2FY27. The brokerage said that it is turning incrementally positive on the DET business, but organic growth remains the key monitorable. DET order intake grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to $158 million, with net-new deals accounting for 34-37 per cent of intake. While management is confident of organic growth in H2FY27, MOFSL said that it "would like to see this translate into a more broad-based recovery in revenue." "We turn incrementally positive on CYL following the better-than-expected revenue and margin performance, along with healthy order intake. We increase our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 1.9 per cent/2.6 per cent, factoring in the 2Q beat and a better outlook, while organic growth remains the key monitorable," the brokerage said .

Cyient share price target It has increased DET valuation multiple to 12x FY28E EPS from 10x earlier, factoring in improving execution, better margin performance and a potential recovery in organic growth in 2HFY27. "However, we would like to see this translate into more broad-based revenue growth." The brokerage has reiterated a Sell rating on the counter with SoTP-based target price of ₹1,020, implying an 11 per cent downside from the previous close of ₹1,144. Cyient dividend Meanwhile, the company has informed that the board has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share (i.e. 240 per cent) on par value of ₹5 for the financial year 2026-27. Further, it said that October 28, 2026 has been fixed as the record date and the dividend will be paid by November 17.