Dabur India stock surges 4% after Q4 results; should investors buy now?

Dabur India share price

Dabur India shares were outperforming the markets on Friday, May 8, as they gained nearly 4 per cent following the company’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Analysts said Dabur India’s Q4 results were largely in-line with estimates, driven by a healthy growth in India business. Going ahead, however, they remain wary of the company’s growth outlook due to its poor execution record historically.

As a result, most brokerages have maintained their ratings and share price targets on Dabur India stock, while marginally increasing their earnings estimates.

“Revenue growth improved modestly to 5 per cent in FY26, after delivering 1.3 per cent growth in FY25. The management has revised India business revenue guidance from high single-digit to low double-digit, anticipating growth from both volume and pricing for FY27. While we remain positive on India consumption, Dabur’s historical weak execution remains concerning to us,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 | Biocon shares gain 3% On the BSE, Dabur shares rose 3.7 per cent to ₹487.6 per share. Around 2,48,000 shares have changed hands on the counter, so far, as against a two-week average volume of 75,000 shares. Dabur India Q4 results: Management raises revenue guidance Consolidated revenue of Dabur India grew around 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, led by India business revenue growth of 10 per cent. Among segments, Dabur’s Home & personal care (HPC) vertical posted a revenue growth of 17 per cent, the Healthcare portfolio noted a growth of around 4 per cent, and the F&B segment improved 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Given that the company’s HPC vertical saw a demand recovery in the second half of the calendar year (H2FY26), the management expects this momentum to continue going ahead. It also expects Beverages to recover with a better summer season and lower price differential versus carbonated drinks. It has, thus, revised its India business revenue guidance from high single digits to low double digits. Notably, Dabur India’s India business volume grew 6 per cent (versus 3 per cent in Q3FY26) where Rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption by ~350 basis points. ALSO READ: Thermax rallies 9%, hits new high on strong Q4; stock zooms 38% in 1 month Global brokerage Nomura noted that Dabur’s India volume growth was lower than its peers’ volume growth of 9 per cent for Marico and 8 per cent for Godrej Consumer Products despite a low base.

International business remains near-term volatile given geopolitical disruptions in the West Asia, though underlying growth across most regions continues to be healthy, the management said. Meanwhile, the FMCG company’s Ebitda increased 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹461.8 crore, and reported net profit jumped 15.1 per cent to ₹368.6 crore. Its gross margins expanded 160 bps Y-o-Y to 48.3 per cent, while Ebitda margin remained flat Y-o-Y at 15.2 per cent. Management emphasised its strategic intent to prioritise and maintain India margins Y-o-Y on the back of price hikes, mix improvement, and cost savings, while continuing to monitor international margins given the geopolitical headwinds.

So far, the company has addressed its input cost inflation of 10 per cent by taking roughly 4 per cent price hikes across its portfolio along with shrinkflation in lower-unit price points. ICICI Securities has upgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Hold’, believing the company could be entering a relatively better phase of growth execution, with India FMCG volume growth improving and recovery now becoming broad based. “We believe Dabur’s outlook is improving as HPC momentum remained strong, aided by volume growth and price hike alongside market share gains; underlying healthcare trends improved; quick commerce salience within e-comm increased sharply to ~75 per cent from ~50 per cent; and gross margin expansion despite elevated inflation and continued brand investments,” the brokerage noted.

Check: Top Losers Today | Top Gainers Today It added that while inflationary pressures remain elevated, improving growth breadth and healthy April trends support a relatively better outlook versus earlier quarters. Dabur India outlook: Earnings estimates and targets ICICI Securities has increased its earnings estimates by 4.1 per cent for FY27 and 5.5 per cent for FY28 and models revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGRs of 11 per cent, 14 per cent, and 14 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28. The brokerage upgraded the stock with a higher target price of ₹530 (vs ₹450 previously). Motilal Oswal Financial Services, however, has maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating and target price of ₹475 as it believes Dabur’s performance remains sensitive to macro recovery, particularly rural demand.