Dabur's double-digit Q1FY27 growth must sustain to drive stock rerating

In the domestic market, Q1FY27 volumes are expected to rise 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared with a 6 per cent increase in Q4FY26 and a 1 per cent decline in Q1FY26, on the back of improving demand trends and the rural segment continuing to outpace urban growth.
Within the key domestic categories, the home and personal care (HPC) segment was the outperformer, registering growth in the high single digits.
The growth in the HPC segment was led by a robust performance in hair oils and shampoos, with both categories expected to grow in the high teens. The oral care segment, too, is likely to post near-double-digit growth, led by momentum in the herbal franchise, Meswak, Red Toothpaste and Lal Dant Manjan.