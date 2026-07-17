Dabur's double-digit Q1FY27 growth must sustain to drive stock rerating

The foods business is expected to sustain double-digit growth, with the Badshah portfolio growing in the high teens, while the beverages portfolio is likely to recover sequentially, supported by double-digit growth in Real Activ and coconut water.

While double-digit sales growth is positive, it is slower than that of peers such as Marico and GCPL, analysts led by Mehul Desai of JM Financial Research point out. More work needs to be done to accelerate growth in the healthcare and beverages portfolios. Valuations at 39 times FY27 and 34 times FY28 earnings estimates are not demanding. Thus, the brokerage has retained its 'add' rating with a target price of ₹505. However, rerating to the long-term average will be contingent on more consistent delivery, especially on the revenue front, the analysts said.