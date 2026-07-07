Dalal Street sees 6 SME listings, highest in CY26; check winners, laggards

Dalal Street witnessed the highest number of small and medium enterprise (SME) listings in a single day in calendar year 2026 on Tuesday, July 7, with six companies making their stock market debut after concluding their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The six IPOs collectively raised ₹185.14 crore. This surpassed the previous highest single-day tally of four SME listings recorded on June 24, when Clay Craft India, Diksha Polymers, Liotech Industries and Leapfrog Engineering Services debuted on the exchanges.

Mixed debut: 4 list at premium, 2 at discount

Shares of Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Poly-Plast and Teja Engineering Industries commenced trading on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Of the six, four companies—Teja Engineering Industries, Kratikal Tech, Atharva Poly-Plast and Sampark India Logistics—listed at a premium to their respective issue prices, while Seemax Resources and Vinit Mobile debuted at a discount. Teja Engineering doubles investors' wealth Company Listing Platform IPO Issue Price Listing Price % Listing Gain/loss Teja Engineering Industries NSE Emerge 220 418 90 Vinit Mobile NSE Emerge 158 155 -1.898734177 Sampark India Logistics BSE Emerge 84 89 5.952380952 Kratikal Tech BSE Emerge 135 192 42.22222222 Seemax Resources BSE Emerge 141 112 -20.56737589 Atharva Poly-Plast BSE Emerge 60 69 15 Teja Engineering Industries emerged as the top performer among the six debutants. Its shares listed at ₹418 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 90 per cent over the issue price of ₹220 per share. The stock extended gains after listing, rising 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹438.90 per share, where trading was halted for the day. At this level, the stock traded 99.5 per cent above its issue price.

Kratikal Tech delivered the second-highest listing gain, with its shares debuting at ₹192 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 42.22 per cent over the issue price of ₹135 per share. Atharva Poly-Plast listed at ₹69 per share against its issue price of ₹60, translating into a listing gain of 15 per cent. Sampark India Logistics , meanwhile, debuted at ₹89 per share, up 5.95 per cent from its issue price of ₹84. Seemax Resources, Vinit Mobile disappoint Seemax Resources made a weak market debut, with its shares listing at ₹112 apiece against the issue price of ₹141, a discount of 20.56 per cent.