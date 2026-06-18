Damani to Dolly Khanna: Corporates, market gurus holding stakes in NSE

Among top institutional investors, LIC holds 265.28 million shares, representing 10.72 per cent of the pre-offer equity share capital. Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd holds 112.46 million shares (4.54 per cent), followed by Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited with 110 million shares (4.44 per cent). SBI Capital Markets Limited holds 107.25 million shares (4.33 per cent), Mahagony Limited holds 92.30 million shares (3.73 per cent), and State Bank of India holds 79.85 million shares (3.23 per cent), according to the DRHP.

According to the DRHP, 209.37 public shareholders collectively hold 1,604.78 million equity shares, representing 64.84 per cent of the total equity share capital of the exchange.

Other marquee institutional shareholders include PI Opportunities Fund I with 58.20 million shares (2.35 per cent), Crown Capital Limited with 51.36 million shares (2.07 per cent), DVI Fund (Mauritius) Limited with 45.22 million shares (1.83 per cent), TIMF Holdings with 43.23 million shares (1.75 per cent), General Insurance Corporation of India with 40.70 million shares (1.64 per cent), and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 39.58 million shares (1.60 per cent).

Market gurus holding stakes in NSE

Among individual investors, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani holds 39.08 million shares, representing 1.58 per cent of the pre-offer equity share capital. Dolly Khanna holds 1.52 million shares (0.06 per cent), while Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal holds 1 million shares (0.04 per cent).