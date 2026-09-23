Data centre bet makes ESDS one of India's best-performing new listings

By Ashutosh Joshi

India’s hunt for listed data-centre and AI plays has a new favorite, and investors are already looking for what comes next.

ESDS Software Solution Ltd. has surged over 300% since its trading debut on Sept. 4, putting it on course to rank among India’s best-performing new listings. The rally may burnish the prospects for offerings from data-centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd., Yotta Data Services Pvt., which runs India’s largest cluster of Nvidia Corp. AI chips, and STT Global Data Centres India Pvt.

“ESDS’s success strengthens the case for more such companies to tap the market,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinash Mentor Research in Mumbai.

Despite a roughly $5 trillion equity market, investors have relatively few ways to gain meaningful exposure to cloud computing, data centres and AI infrastructure, sectors driving a global investment boom. That scarcity has helped turn ESDS and companies that feed the data-centre ecosystem, including fiber-optic makers Sterlite Technologies Ltd. and HFCL Ltd., into proxies for the theme. Sterlite shares have surged more than 700% this year, while HFCL has more than tripled. “Investors are pricing at least next two years of growth as data centres and its related infrastructure are among the few hot themes in India,” Gorakshakar said. ESDS’s revenue may more than quadruple in the fiscal year ending March 2027 to nearly ₹2,300 crore from ₹470 crore, according to Kunal Bajaj, an analyst at Choice Institutional Equities. Bajaj, the lone analyst tracking the stock, said he plans to revise his ₹1,550 price target after the company reports quarterly earnings on Thursday.