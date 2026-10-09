Datanomics: BSE took a decade to enter the Nifty 50; any lessons for NSE?

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) listed on its rival exchange, the BSE, on September 24 this year. It is yet to enter any major index though, given the rules and criteria that must be fulfilled for becoming eligible to enter an index. It was almost a decade ago, on February 3, 2017, when BSE was listed on NSE. Rules do not permit an exchange to list on its own platform. It took BSE over ten years to enter the Nifty 50, but its path up the index ladder was gradual: from a non-index stock to the Nifty Smallcap 100, then to the midcap index, and finally to the Nifty 50.