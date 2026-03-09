The rupee may remain under pressure in the short term amid escalating geopolitical tensions, even as India’s underlying economic fundamentals remain strong, said Sunaina Da Cunha, Co-CIO (Debt) at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, in an interaction with Abhinav Ranjan. Edited excerpts below:

With geopolitical tensions creating turbulence in equity markets, are investors turning to debt funds as a safer alternative? What trends are you observing?

Fixed-income assets are naturally suited to diversification and provide relatively stable cash flows. During periods of uncertainty, like the geopolitical tensions we are witnessing right now, investors tend to reassess their risk appetite. As a result, assets considered safe havens, such as bonds and gold, naturally attract attention. At such times, there is also an expectation of policy support, which further strengthens the attractiveness of fixed income investments. Policy support can come inthe form of monetary policy, fiscal measures, and other government interventions.

In the current scenario as well, fixed income funds have performed relatively better than riskier asset classes like equity. We have observed increased investor interest in debt through multiple channels, such as debt mutual funds, debt alternative investment funds (AIFs), and direct exposure to bonds. ALSO READ: Cupid shares zoom 15% | Nifty50 slides | Stock Market LIVE Updates How should investors decide the allocation between equity and debt in their portfolio? There is no universal formula for asset allocation. It largely depends on an individual’s risk appetite and investment horizon. However, one key principle that remains relevant is that asset allocation is far more important than trying to time the market. Investors should focus on building portfolios based on their goals while factoring in their risk tolerance. Equity is typically suited for long-term growth, but it comes with higher risk and volatility. Debt funds, on the other hand, are less volatile and can provide stability to a portfolio. A disciplined and goal-based approach to investing usually works best.

What factors should investors consider while investing in debt funds? Debt funds are generally less volatile, but they are not entirely risk-free. The two key risks associated with such funds are the interest rate cycle and credit risk. A basic rule of thumb is that investors should match their investment horizon with the duration of the fund. In return, this helps protect against interest rate volatility. Currently, India is in a strong credit cycle, and both banks and NBFCs are showing healthy financial metrics. During volatile periods, investors should prefer higher-rated instruments. It is also important to choose funds that have strong credit filters, robust risk management frameworks, and solid research capabilities.

ALSO READ: RBI likely selling dollars as rupee weakens amid Iran war, say traders Interest rates are a major driver of debt fund performance. How do you see the interest rate cycle evolving this year? In our annual outlook released in the first week of January 2026, we described this year as the year of monetary transmission, whereas 2025 was the year of rate easing. The rate cuts that occurred in 2025 are expected to gradually transmit into the broader fixed income market in 2026. We believe the macroeconomic fundamentals support lower yields. The two key anchors for bond yields are inflation and the fiscal deficit. India’s CPI inflation is near record lows, and the government has maintained strong fiscal consolidation since the Covid.

In the last quarter, bond yields rose slightly, mainly due to technical factors. There was a mismatch between the demand and supply of long-duration bonds. Both the central and state governments increased long-term borrowing, while demand from large institutional investors softened due to regulatory and tax changes. We strongly believe these kinds of imbalances are mean-reverting in nature, so yields should ease in the coming quarters. This year, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue focusing on monetary transmission and reduce the term spread from the overnight repo rate, thereby bringing down overall yields. ALSO READ: Dollar index soars to three month high as crude surpasses $100 per barrel INR has been under immense pressure for a long time. What is the outlook, especially at a time when oil prices are elevated and there is no sign of FIIs abating their selling?