Debt issuances propel June fund mobilisation to record ₹3.15 trillion

In the debt segment, the growth was particularly on the back of commercial papers (CP) issuances, which more than doubled to ₹1.9 trillion in June compared to ₹80,410 crore in May. During the same time period, private NCD issuances grew to ₹69,700 crore, reflecting strong funding demand from corporate.

“The bond issuances we are seeing is unusually broad-based, from infrastructure financiers to NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) and housing finance companies, which tells you this isn’t opportunistic timing by one or two large borrowers, but a fairly broad market view that yields may not stay this attractive for long,” said the treasury head at a private bank, adding: “Investors too are happy to lock in at these levels, so it’s turning into an instance where issuer and investor incentives are aligned in the same direction.”