Deccan Gold Mines jumps 13% to hit 52-week high; check what's aiding rally

Shares of Deccan Gold Mines were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, May 19, after the company announced encouraging drilling results from its Chhattisgarh project. The stock rose as much as 13.16 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹136.3 per share on the BSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to see strong buying interest. At around 11:27 AM on Tuesday, Deccan Gold Mines shares were trading at ₹136.75 apiece, up 12.51 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 75,523, higher by 208 points or 0.28 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,892.48 crore on the BSE.

Here's why Deccan Gold Mines shares were trading higher today The northward movement in the Deccan Gold Mines share price followed announcements from the country’s only listed gold and critical minerals mining company regarding encouraging drilling results from its Bhalukona Nickel-Copper-PGE (Platinum Group Elements) Composite Licence in Chhattisgarh, marking a potentially significant development in India’s critical minerals landscape. The company said its maiden drilling campaign at Bhalukona has confirmed the presence of a layered mafic intrusive complex hosting wide zones of disseminated sulphides along with occasional heavy and massive sulphide lenses containing nickel, copper, and palladium mineralisation. “In a strong initial result, the very first drill hole intersected three mineralised gabbroic layers with a combined width exceeding 60 metres. The hole intersected nearly 30 metres of potentially economic sulphide mineralisation above 0.2 per cent nickel equivalent (Ni_Eq), averaging approximately 0.4 per cent Ni_Eq. The highest-grade intersection recorded was 2.6 metres grading 1.01 per cent nickel, 0.29 per cent copper, and 0.2 g/t palladium from 103.4 metres depth,” said the company in a release.

To date, Deccan Gold has completed approximately 1,200 metres of core drilling across seven drill holes over a prospective mineralised strike zone extending nearly 1.3 kilometres. All drill holes have intersected varying widths of disseminated and heavy-massive sulphide mineralisation. Microscopic analysis, the company said, has confirmed the presence of pentlandite (nickel sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), and pyrrhotite sulphides, providing further geological validation of the discovery. The company said assay results from additional drill holes are currently awaited, and the drilling programme will now be accelerated to establish a mineable resource with a view to progressing toward mining lease applications at the earliest.