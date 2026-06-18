Defence firms seen posting healthy FY27 growth on strong orders

Defence production in the country hit record levels of ₹1.78 trillion, rising 16 per cent year-on-year in 2025-26 (FY26), and was better than estimates. Defence exports too touched a record high of ₹38,420 crore, aided by the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Given the strong order book and prospects pipeline, brokerages expect listed majors to post healthy growth rates in 2026-27. The Nifty India Defence index, which hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday, has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 over the past six months, with a gain of 27 per cent compared with the 7 per cent fall in the benchmark.

Indian original equipment manufacturers with established export track records or memoranda of understanding are likely to benefit disproportionately, especially in missiles, drones, aerospace, defence electronics, and radars, they add.

With the peace deal expected to bring the war in West Asia to an end, the near-term beneficiaries would be exporters as countries enhance their defence budgets and scramble to boost their arms inventory. Analysts Vikash Singh and Pritish Urumkar of ICICI Securities say the geopolitical backdrop continues to provide a structural tailwind, as the conflict in West Asia has reinforced the urgency around defence budgets across the Gulf region.

Motilal Oswal Research too is positive on defence exports. With a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift towards replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms, says the brokerage.

Analysts Teena Virmani and Prerit Jain of the brokerage expect this to open up export markets for defence players, apart from domestic defence ordering. Focus would also shift towards drones, anti-drones, electronic warfare, air defence control systems, and active protection systems in both domestic and international markets, they add.