Shares of defence-related companies have largely outperformed the market since the start of the US-Iran war despite bouts of volatility. According to ACE Equity data, the Nifty Defence index has surged over 13 per cent since the start of the West Asia conflict (February 28, 2026), while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 has dipped nearly 5 per cent. Among individual stocks, MTAR Technologies has more-than-doubled in the last three months, up 109 per cent. Apollo Micro Systems, Aequs, Axiscades Technologies, Solar Industries India and Paras Defence and Space Technologies from the Nifty Defence space are the other major gainers - up in the range of 30-72 per cent. Given this background, Pabitro Mukherjee, Associate Vice President - Research at Bajaj Broking identifies three defence-related stocks namely - Ashok Leyland, Bharat Electronics and Garden Reach Shipbuilders - that recently consolidated and seem ready for the next upmove.
Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 3 defence stocks by Bajaj Broking.
BEL stock has remained in a steady uptrend over the last 10 months, moving within a rising channel that reflects strong buying interest even at higher levels. The stock is now approaching the lower end of the channel, which makes the current decline look like a healthy pullback and offers a fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk-reward setup, says Pabitro Mukherjee. On the upside, the analyst expects the stock to gradually head towards the ₹464-mark in the coming months, which is the high made in April 2026. If it manages to break above this level decisively, the rally could extend further towards the upper end of the channel near ₹495, he adds. On the downside, Mukherjee sees strong support for the stock in the ₹400–₹390 zone, which coincides with both the lower band of the rising channel and the 200-DEMA. READ | Angel One, Groww, 360 One report up to 250% surge in Q4 net; time to buy?
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers (GRSE)
Buy Range: ₹2,630-₹2,685 Stop Loss: ₹2,520 Target Price: ₹2918 Pabitro Mukherjee notes that GRSE share is in an overall strong up trend forming higher high and higher low in the long-term chart. The last two weeks corrective decline offers fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk-reward profile, he reckons.
"The stock is currently exhibiting base-building price action around the key demand zone of ₹2550–₹2600, which marks a confluence of multiple technical factors such as - 61.8 per cent retracement of the April 2026 rally, 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), and the previous major trendline breakout area joining the highs of June 2025 and February 2026 placed around ₹2,550 levels," explains Mukherjee. The analyst from Bajaj Broking says that the last two weeks corrective phase is interpreted as a higher base formation, setting the stage for the next impulsive leg on the upside. Mukherjee expects GRSE to head towards ₹2,918 levels in the coming quarters. READ | Manappuram, VBL among 3 stock picks for up to 17% upside: Axis Securities
Ashok Leyland
Buy Range: ₹162.50-₹164.50 Stop Loss: ₹155.70 Target Price: ₹176 Mukherjee highlights that Ashok Leyland stock recently broke above the falling trendline connecting the highs of February and April 2026, indicating the possibility of a fresh upmove and creating a favourable entry opportunity.
"The stock has also formed a strong base near its 200-DEMA, which reflects underlying strength and reinforces the positive outlook," says the analyst. Going ahead, Mukherjee expects the stock to move towards ₹176 over the next few weeks, which represents the 50 per cent retracement of the recent decline from ₹215 to ₹143. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.