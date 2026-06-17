Defence shares in demand; MTAR, Astra Microwave, Paras rally up to 7%

Defence shares price movement

Shares of defence companies, both private as well as public sector, were in demand, with the Nifty India Defence index surging 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

At 12:24 PM, the Nifty India Defence index was the top gainer among thematic indices, up 2.8 per cent, as compared to 0.27 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Data Patterns (India), Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were up 4 per cent each. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Cochin Shipyard, Solar Industries and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) were up 3 per cent each.

What’s driving defence stocks? According to reports, around 10 Indian public and private sector companies submitted bids for the Ministry of Defence's ₹30,000+ crore program to procure 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles. Participants reportedly include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Solar Defence & Aerospace, Adani Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Raphe mPhibr. The program aims to develop indigenous UAVs with advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and strike capabilities, while integrating Indian missile systems. The project is one of the largest indigenous drone procurements undertaken by India and is expected to significantly boost domestic UAV manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported platforms.

READ | Lodha Developers, Oberoi Realty fall up to 4%; why are realty stocks down? According to ICICI Securities, defence sector outlook remains robust, with aggregate order backlog improving to ~4.6x FY26 revenue, providing strong multiyear revenue visibility. The brokerage firm remains constructive on the sector, supported by an accelerating procurement pipeline, increasing indigenisation, rising export opportunities and sustained policy support for domestic defence manufacturing. MTAR Technologies share price zooms 34% from 1-week low Share price of MTAR Technologies surged 7 per cent to ₹8,264.50, extending its past three day’s upward movement. The stock has zoomed 34 per cent from its previous week low of ₹6,180 touched on June 11, 2026. It had hit an all-time high of ₹8,449.50 on May 22, 2026.

MTAR Technologies rebounded from its recent low after fresh updates indicated that a major data centre project in Wyoming, linked to Bloom Energy's fuel-cell technology, remains on track. Between June 9, 2026 and June 11, 2026, in two trading days, the stock price of MTAR Technologies tanked 17 per cent amid concerns that the proposed project had been paused following reports that Crusoe was no longer involved in its development. MTAR manufactures and supplies critical hot box assemblies used in Bloom Energy's fuel-cell platforms. MTAR Technologies on June 12, clarified that during the media interaction, the managing director of the company, Parvat Srinivas Reddy stated that the company has not received any communication from its customer regarding any cancellation. Accordingly, there are no negotiations or discussions with its customer in relation to any such cancellation, reduction, deferment, or pause that would warrant disclosure, the company said.