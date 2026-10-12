Defence startup Tonbo Imaging fixes IPO price band at ₹665-700 a share

Defence electronics startup Tonbo Imaging India Ltd will open its initial public offering on October 15, 2026, with the bidding window closing on October 19. The anchor investor bidding date is October 14, one working day before the offer opens.

The price band has been set at ₹665 to ₹700 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares and in multiples of 21 shares thereafter.

The offer comprises entirely an offer for sale of up to 12,174,046 equity shares.

Bengaluru-based Tonbo develops and manufactures sensing, processing, communication and guidance systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting and control. Its product portfolio includes thermal imaging cores, weapon sights, handheld thermal imaging binoculars, targeting systems, missile seekers and fire control systems, offered through its Tactical Systems and Platform Systems verticals. The company is also developing directed energy systems to counter drone swarms. As of June 30, 2026, Tonbo Imaging had deployed over 28,000 systems across 24 countries.