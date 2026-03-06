Defence stocks surge; Nifty India Defence hits 7-mth high, up 6% in 2 days

Defence shares today

Shares of defence companies, public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as private sector, were in focus and rallied up to 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade.

The Nifty India Defence index hit an over seven-month high of 8,579.80, and was up 3.4 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the defence index has soared 6 per cent, as against less than 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past one month, the Nifty India Defence index has rallied 11 per cent, as against 4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

FOLLOW INDIAN STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Bharat Electronics and Data Patterns India also hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade. Why Data Patterns, Bharat Forge rallied up to 31% in 1 month? In terms of book to bill ratio, aggregate order backlog of defence companies stands at 4.4x of TTM revenues, giving healthy growth visibility. The order pipeline remains strong as analysts at ICICI Securities believe the sector is expected to thrive in the coming years due to faster acquisition processes, greater indigenization & advanced indigenous systems. Among individual stocks, Data Patterns India hit a 52-week high of ₹3,609.50, and rallied 7.5 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock zoomed 31 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or appreciated by 159 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,392 touched on March 5, 2025.

The company’s order book has reached an all-time high of ₹1,868 crore, largest in the history of Data Patterns, underscoring its strong execution capabilities, deep domain expertise and growing relevance within the defence ecosystem. The management believes this strong momentum is sustainable. The recent Union budget has also reinforced the government's long-term commitment to defence modernization and indigenization with a meaningful increase in capital procurement. The sharp rise in allocations for other equipment, including radars, electronic warfare systems, missiles and advanced electronics clearly signals a focus on new age defence technologies, it added. Looking ahead with strong policy environment, rising defence allocations, increasing indigenization and a clear shift towards advanced electronics and systems, the management believes Data Patterns is well-positioned to benefit from long-term defence spending. The management further said that they remain committed to delivering 20 per cent to 25 per cent revenue growth over the medium term, maintaining healthy EBITDA margins and preserving its net debt-free balance sheet.

Meanwhile, share price of Bharat Forge was up 1 per cent to ₹1,915.20 in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock rallied 23 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The company's defence business is entering a strong execution phase supported by ATAGS, small arms, and expanding unmanned systems portfolio (Drones), with management guiding for 30–40 per cent growth next year and a potential rise in revenue mix from 10–12 per cent currently to 18–20 per cent by 2030. Meanwhile, in a press release, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), subsidiary of Bharat forge, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), signed a MoU, to collaborate on strengthening India's shipbuilding capabilities in marine engineering. The partnership will focus on developing indigenous technologies for ship propulsion systems, steering gear, and integrated platform management systems for both naval and commercial vessels.

According to ICICI Securities, this collaboration reflects India’s growing push toward defence self-reliance and indigenous technological development in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding. Partnerships between defence public sector shipyards like GRSE and private defence manufacturers like KSSL can accelerate innovation, reduce dependence on imports. ICICI Securities view on Defence sector ICICI Securities maintain its structurally positive outlook for the Indian defence sector, underpinned by sustained government policy support, rising capital allocation and multi-year visibility on orders. MoD is targeting a capital outlay of ₹3 trillion by CY29, implying a double-digit CAGR. In Q3FY26 it secured ₹2,388 crore in new orders—₹1,878 crore from defence—supporting its 15–20 per cent defence growth guidance and providing multi-year visibility. As of Q3FY26, the defence orderbook stands at ₹11,130 crore, the brokerage firm said in a note.