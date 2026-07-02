Delhivery trades near 4-year high; Brokerages see up to 19% upside on stock

Delhivery share price hit a high of ₹512.55 on the NSE in Thursday's trade, its highest point since October 2022. Motilal Oswal, Choice Broking and JM Financial have a 'Buy' call on the stock.

Delhivery target price: Motilal Oswal, Choice Broking, JM Financial have a 'Buy' rating on Delhivery; stock trades near a 4-year high.