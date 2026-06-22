Delhivery share price today: Shares of logistics major Delhivery today extended the gains to the fourth straight session, gaining more than 6.5 per cent to hit a new 52-week high level on strong growth expectations in FY27. The stock opened in the green at ₹466.50 and scaled to a new high of ₹491.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 1:30 PM, Delhivery shares were trading firmly in the green, quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹484.40, with nearly 9 million equities changing hands.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Delhivery shares have outperformed the broader market in 2026 so far, rising 21 per cent compared with a 7.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. In one year, the stock has gained 35 per cent, against a 4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Delivery share price target Brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Delivery shares for a target price of ₹605. The target implies an upside of more than 20 per cent from the CMP. Delivery FY27 outlook JM Financial said Delhivery is well-positioned for strong growth in the near to medium term, supported by a favourable industry structure. According to JM Financial, though 1QFY27 margins could remain under pressure due to the recent increase in fuel costs and minimum wage hikes across a few states, it views these as transitory headwinds. Importantly, the brokerage believes that Delhivery will pass on these fuel cost hikes to its clientele and benefit from robust growth with higher network utilisation leading to stronger operating leverage, driving a sharp recovery in profitability from 2!FY27.

"As fuel cost pass-throughs normalise, wage inflation is absorbed, and operating leverage flows through the P&L, profitability should improve meaningfully from 2QFY2," analysts at JM Financial said. READ | Garden Reach shares rise 5% on Navratna status; here's what analysts say "While near-term margins may be under pressure, we believe FY27 could be one of the strongest years for Delhivery due to healthy volume growth, market share gains and a sharp acceleration in earnings trajectory," analysts added. The brokerage expects overall revenue to grow 25 per cent Y-o-Y and adjusted Ebitda margin to expand 370 bps to 6.7 per cent by FY27E.

Beyond near-term cost pressures, JM Financial said that the underlying industry structure is materially more favourable for large, scaled up 3PL players. After Delhivery's acquisition of Ecom Express, the market has evolved into a duopoly with Delhivery and Shadowfax being the only scaled up national networks. Delhivery has the largest market share, while the third-largest player XpressBees is facing operational challenges, limiting its ability to aggressively compete for market share. "Industry growth will be increasingly captured by the leading players. Hence, Delhivery is particularly well positioned to benefit given its wider pin code reach, integrated network infrastructure, and superior technology stack," JM Financial added.