Demat account additions fall 22% in FY26 amid rising market volatility

After a record surge in FY25, the pace of new demat account additions moderated in FY26, as weaker market returns and volatility weighed on retail sentiment.

Net additions slowed to about 32 million in FY26, even as the total number of demat accounts crossed 225 million, according to data from depositories NSDL and CDSL. This marks a 22 per cent decline from FY25, when a record 41 million accounts were added, driven by a strong bull run, robust IPO activity, and heightened retail participation.

The moderation comes against the backdrop of lacklustre equity market performance. India’s benchmark indices logged their weakest showing in six years in FY26, with the Nifty 50 declining 5.1 per cent and the Sensex falling 7.1 per cent. The broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 1.9 per cent, while the Smallcap 100 fell nearly 6 per cent.