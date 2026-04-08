Demat account additions fall 22% in FY26 amid rising market volatility

After a record surge in FY25, the pace of new demat account additions moderated in FY26, as weaker market returns and volatility weighed on retail sentiment.
Net additions slowed to about 32 million in FY26, even as the total number of demat accounts crossed 225 million, according to data from depositories NSDL and CDSL. This marks a 22 per cent decline from FY25, when a record 41 million accounts were added, driven by a strong bull run, robust IPO activity, and heightened retail participation.
The moderation comes against the backdrop of lacklustre equity market performance. India’s benchmark indices logged their weakest showing in six years in FY26, with the Nifty 50 declining 5.1 per cent and the Sensex falling 7.1 per cent. The broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 1.9 per cent, while the Smallcap 100 fell nearly 6 per cent.
Heightened volatility further dampened investor appetite. Global uncertainties, including US tariff actions, sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, and geopolitical tensions triggered intermittent corrections in domestic equities.
The primary market, a key driver of account openings in FY25, also saw a shift in momentum. While FY26 was a record year in terms of fund mobilisation — with 112 initial public offerings (IPOs) raising Rs 1.8 trillion — investor enthusiasm moderated. Average listing gains dropped sharply to 8 per cent from 30 per cent a year earlier, while retail participation weakened, with average IPO applications falling to 1.3 million from 2.13 million, according to Prime Database.
Market participants also point to early signs of saturation in top cities, where a large share of financially active investors have already entered the market. At the same time, tighter regulatory scrutiny in derivatives and greater awareness of risks appear to have curbed speculative participation.
Trading activity reflected the cooling trend. Average daily turnover in the cash segment declined 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.13 trillion. While derivatives turnover rose modestly, activity on the NSE showed signs of strain.
Demat account growth in FY27 is expected to remain steady but more normalised. Structural tailwinds such as financialisation of savings, digital adoption, and expanding investor awareness will support additions, though subdued returns and softer IPO traction may keep the pace below FY25 highs.