Demat accounts surge by 2.6 million in June, highest since February
Demat account additions rose to a four-month high in June as revived IPO activity, easing geopolitical concerns and improving market sentiment attracted more retail investorsShilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
Monthly demat account additions in June rose by 2.6 million, the highest month-on-month increase since February, taking the total number of accounts to 231.5 million, according to data from depositories.
The net additions in April and May stood at 2.2 million and 2.3 million, respectively. On the contrary, net additions in February stood at 2.8 million.
Industry players noted that the uptick follows a rebound in the initial public offering (IPO) market in June, with seven mainboard issues compared to two in April and none in May — as geopolitical concerns continued to spook investors.
“Between May and June, geopolitical uncertainty dimmed, leading to revived optimism in investors, complimented by favourable macroeconomic results,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder and chief executive, Soaring Peaks Capital.
He added that while the IPOs announced in June were of small scale, the big trigger for net additions may follow after the dates of bigger issues such as Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are announced.
“The rebound of smallcap indices over the last two months and the IPO revival in June drew 600,000-800,000 new investors on a weekly basis in June, as opposed to an average of 400,000 to 600,000 investor additions per week in May,” said G Chockalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research.
He expects the momentum of additions to continue for the next few months, backed by a rally in smallcap shares.