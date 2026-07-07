Demat accounts surge by 2.6 million in June, highest since February

Monthly demat account additions in June rose by 2.6 million, the highest month-on-month increase since February, taking the total number of accounts to 231.5 million, according to data from depositories.

The net additions in April and May stood at 2.2 million and 2.3 million, respectively. On the contrary, net additions in February stood at 2.8 million.

Industry players noted that the uptick follows a rebound in the initial public offering (IPO) market in June, with seven mainboard issues compared to two in April and none in May — as geopolitical concerns continued to spook investors.

“Between May and June, geopolitical uncertainty dimmed, leading to revived optimism in investors, complimented by favourable macroeconomic results,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder and chief executive, Soaring Peaks Capital.