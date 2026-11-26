Sugar stocks share price movement

Shares of sweeteners were in demand, rallying up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals on reports that sugar output may fall to a decade low of 26.5 million tonnes for 2026-27.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA’s) preliminary estimate projected India’s net sugar production at 26.5 million tonnes for 2026-27, down from 27.9 million tonnes in the previous season. Lower cane acreage and a projected decline in Maharashtra’s output could support sugar prices.

Share prices of Dhampur Sugar Mills surged 14 per cent to ₹181.55, while Uttam Sugar Mills soared 12 per cent to ₹388.10, followed by Shree Renuka Sugars up 11 per cent to ₹18.70, Bajaj Hind Sugars (9 per cent to ₹17.42), Dwarikesh Sugar Mills (9 per cent to ₹45.31), Balrampur Chini Mills (7 per cent to ₹653) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (3 per cent to ₹236.70). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,850 at 09:42 AM.

Why are sugar stocks in demand? India’s net sugar production is projected to decline to a decade low of 26.52 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing year that started in October on lower sugarcane output and poor monsoon rains, according to a preliminary estimate by the ISMA, the Business Standard reported. On a gross basis, the production drop is expected to be even steeper at around 15 per cent from 31.21 million tonnes last year, the data showed. READ MORE India’s sugar demand in the 2026-27 seasons is estimated at 28-28.5 million tonnes annually. “As no sugar is being diverted for ethanol production during 2026-27, gross and net sugar production estimates for the current season are the same,” ISMA said in a statement.