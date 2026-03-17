Dhampur Sugar, EID Parry rise up to 7% on additional export quota approval

Sugar stocks gained as much as 7 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the food ministry approved an additional export quota of 87,587 tonnes of sugar for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September).

At 10:57 AM, individually, among others, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries shares were trading over 3 per cent higher, followed by Dhampur Sugar Mills, and EID Parry India up 2 per cent. Similarly, Shree Renuka Sugars and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained over 1 per cent.

The food ministry has sanctioned an additional export quota for sugar mills for the 2025-26 marketing season (October–September), according to a recent official circular.

While the government had initially authorised 1.5 million tonnes of exports for the current cycle, an additional 500,000-tonne window was opened in February for interested mills on a non-swappable basis. However, the ministry revealed that out of this extra allocation, mills only applied for and received approval for 87,587 tonnes, causing the remaining portion of the quota to lapse. ALSO READ: Andhra Cements hits 10% upper circuit, Sagar Cements rises as OFS opens The ministry has set a primary deadline of June 30, 2026, for mills to complete their assigned exports. Those who successfully ship at least 70 per cent of their allocated quantity by this date will be granted an extension until September 30, 2026, to export the remaining balance.

Conversely, if a mill fails to meet the 70 per cent threshold by the end of June, the unused portion will be revoked and potentially redistributed to mills with better performance records or those seeking higher quotas. The government emphasized that no further extensions will be provided, except in documented cases of force majeure. Strict penalties are in place for non-compliance. Any mill that fails to export the mandatory 70 per cent of its quota will face a deduction in its future export allocations. This deduction will be equivalent to the difference between the 70 per cent target and the actual quantity exported. For example, a mill with a 1,000-tonne quota that only exports 400 tonnes would see its next allocation reduced by 300 tonnes.