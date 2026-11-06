Dhanteras gold, silver investments grow nearly 4X since 2005: Kotak Neo

Buying gold on Dhanteras has proved rewarding for investors over the years. According to data shared by Kotak Neo, which analysed 21 Dhanteras occasions between 2005 and 2025, investing in just 1 gram of gold every year on the occasion would have multiplied the investment by nearly 4 times.

According to Kotak Neo, an investor who purchased 1 gram of gold on every Dhanteras since 2005 would have accumulated 21 grams, with a total investment of ₹76,246.

The investment would have grown at an annualised rate of 15.4 per cent to ₹3,02,400 as of November 5, 2026, translating into a gain of ₹2,26,154, or 3.97 times, Kotak Neo data showed.

Similarly, an investor who purchased 100 grams of silver on every Dhanteras over 21 years (2005 to 2025) would have accumulated 2.1 kg of the white metal, with a total investment of ₹1,05,329. Gold, silver investments since 2005 The investment would have compounded at an annualised rate of 13.8 per cent to ₹3,94,800 as of November 5, 2026, translating into a gain of ₹2,89,471, or 3.75 times, data showed. Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research, Kotak Neo, said that Dhanteras offers an interesting way to look at the intersection of tradition and long-term investing. Over these 21 years, gold and silver have been through several market cycles, but a small and consistent annual purchase would still have accumulated meaningful value.

Gold, silver price on Dhanteras since 2005 "Consistency, patience and appropriate asset allocation matter more than trying to time every market move. Gold and silver can play a role in a diversified portfolio,” he said. Gold price outlook ALSO READ: US midterm outcome mildly positive for gold, but Fed risks persist: Analyst Meanwhile, Axis Direct said that current gold prices appear attractive for investors, having corrected more than 20 per cent from their peak. Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard The brokerage sees some volatility in the yellow metal due to a hike in interest rates. However, should favourable developments materialise, it expects gold to deliver returns of approximately 20–25 per cent by next Dhanteras, with target prices of ₹1,65,000–₹1,71,000.