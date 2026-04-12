Diagnostics stocks favoured on Q4 optimism amid strong volume growth

Antique Stock Broking expects mix optimisation and bundled test packages to help diagnostic companies post robust volumes. Also, continued traction in wellness tests augur well for test/patient volumes, point out Sumit Gupta and Ankur Bhadekar of the brokerage. Operating profit for the companies in the sector is expected to grow by 21 per cent Y-o-Y, with margins expanding 110 basis points to 27.4 per cent driven by increased operating leverage. Adjusted net profit, too, is expected to grow at a robust 20 per cent Y-o-Y. The brokerage is bullish on Vijaya Diagnostic and expects the stock to deliver an upside of 19 per cent.