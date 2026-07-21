Diamond Power Infra zooms 100% in 6 months; hits new high on huge volumes

Diamond Power Infrastructure share price movement

Share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure, an integrated manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment under the DICABS brand, hit a new high of ₹269.35, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock price of the electric equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹251.90 touched on July 9, 2026.

In the past two trading days, the market price of Diamond Power soared 21 per cent. Further, in the past six months, it zoomed 100 per cent. From its 52-week low level of ₹115.80 touched on February 2, 2026, the stock bounced back 133 per cent.

At 02:54 PM on Tuesday, Diamond Power Infrastructure quoted 10 per cent higher at ₹269.25, as compared to a 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 21.81 million equity shares representing 4 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The promoters held 84.02 per cent holding in Diamond Power Infrastructure at the end of June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Of the 15.98 per cent public holding, the retail individual shareholders held 9.72 per cent stake in the company, data shows.

What’s driving Diamond Power Infrastructure stock? On July 16, 2026, Diamond Power Infrastructure informed that the company received a contract confirmation/ letter of award (LOA) from Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) for the supply of AL59 Moose and AL59 Zebra conductors. The company said the contract was for design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing at manufacturer's works, packing, dispatch and transportation with transit insurance on DAP (Delivery at Place) basis, for supply of AL59 Aluminium Alloy Conductors, viz. 1,050 Km of AL59 Moose Conductor for the Tuticorin Project and 3,770 Km of AL59 Zebra Conductor for the Pune-III Project.

The size of contract was ₹185.16 crore. The contract price was on a variable-price basis, reckoned at Aluminium LME of USD 2,550/MT, premium of USD 106/MT and USD/₹ of 87. Final prices will be determined in accordance with the agreed Price Variation (PV) formula based on the average LME and USD/INR of the month preceding the scheduled dispatch month. Accordingly, the realised contract value may vary, the company said in an exchange filing. Deliveries are scheduled between July 2026 and February 2027. The management said the order builds on the company's existing relationship with AESL, supports visibility for FY27, and reflects the growth in India's transmission capex cycle.

Earlier, on July 5, Diamond Power Infrastructure informed that the company received a supply order valued at ₹435.71 crore (exclusive of GST) for the supply of High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) Power Cables for the 310 MW HYD22 to HYD26 Data Center Projects at Hyderabad, to be executed by L&T, Sterling and Wilson & Blue Star. The company said the scope covers the supply of approximately 21.35 lakh meters (over 2,100 km) of cables, with deliveries commencing from the first week of August 2026 and completing in a staggered manner by March 2027. This is among the larger single cable supply orders in India’s data center segment and reinforces the company’s position as a preferred supplier of power cables for mission-critical digital infrastructure, the company said.

India’s data center build-out is creating a structural, multi-year demand wave for power cables. India’s installed data center capacity reached roughly 1,700 MW in 2025 after a record year of new supply, and industry forecasts project around 30 per cent growth in 2026, with base-case projections of 4–5 GW by 2030 and AI-accelerated scenarios pointing to 8–9 GW or more. Hyderabad, alongside Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi NCR, is among the fastest-growing hubs. Every megawatt of IT load requires extensive power infrastructure — incoming HT feeders, transformer and switchgear interconnections, and dense LT distribution to UPS systems, PDUs and rack-level loads. Industry estimates place the wires & cables opportunity from India’s data center EPC pipeline at roughly ₹4,600 crore over FY25–FY30, within a total data center EPC opportunity of about ₹46,400 crore, with the demand mix favoring high-specification products such as LSZH/FRLS, fire-survival, HT/EHV and high-current LT cables, Diamond Power Infrastructure said.